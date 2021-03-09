KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.91 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,294,550 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £40.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

