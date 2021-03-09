Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 799 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 770.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 669.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 419.03 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 854 ($11.16).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

