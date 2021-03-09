Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.76

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $22.45. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 1,595 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $882.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

