Kenneth Rex Query Sells 3,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.