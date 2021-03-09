Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kering stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

