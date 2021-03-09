Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

