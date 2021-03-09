Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,907 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 3.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.