Kevin Hostetler Sells 129,526 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Kevin Hostetler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kevin Hostetler bought 44 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

LON:ROR traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,234. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.