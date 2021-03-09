KeyCorp Boosts TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $12.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

