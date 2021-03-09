KeyCorp Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

MEDP stock opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

