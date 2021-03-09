KeyCorp Comments on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE NX opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $584,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

