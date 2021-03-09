KeyCorp Increases SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $23.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

SCPL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

