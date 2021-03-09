KeyCorp Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $250.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $229.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.75. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $246.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,932,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

