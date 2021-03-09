KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for TimkenSteel in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of TMST opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

