KeyCorp Trims PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Target Price to $18.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PQG. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Get PQ Group alerts:

NYSE PQG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,360. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PQ Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.