KeyCorp Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Overweight

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

AKAM traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $97.95. 12,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

