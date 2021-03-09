KeyCorp Weighs in on PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.