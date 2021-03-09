Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been given a C$28.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.76. The company had a trading volume of 751,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.93. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$27.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.