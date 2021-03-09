Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $133.69. 1,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

