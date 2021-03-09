Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KRC. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,200. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.