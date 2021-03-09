Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.37

Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 7916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball International by 519.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

