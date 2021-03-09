Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $10,722.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00496970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00066416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00077286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00466607 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

