Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 275,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 352,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

