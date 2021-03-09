Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Invests $25.21 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,207,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 82.5% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

