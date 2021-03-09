KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in KLA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $13.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,183. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.92. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

