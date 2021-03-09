Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0786 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

