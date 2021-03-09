Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0821 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

