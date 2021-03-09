Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.53 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Klever has a total market cap of $358.53 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 365.3% higher against the dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00496970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00066416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00077286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00466607 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,982,737,302 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

