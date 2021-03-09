KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) versus Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Critical Survey

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.91 $27.46 million $0.78 17.90

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group 5.04% 6.16% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Air Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mesa Air Group has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential downside of 27.77%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

