Knekted Trading Down 3.1% This Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Knekted has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $59,963.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Knekted

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

