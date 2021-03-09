Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KBX stock traded up €2.48 ($2.92) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €105.66 ($124.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,447 shares. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.47.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

