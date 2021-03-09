Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Kohl’s by 209.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

