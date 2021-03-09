Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $188.24 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Komodo has a market cap of $188.24 million and $12.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00246650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00093069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00055020 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,651,969 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

