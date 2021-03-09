Kora Network Token Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Kora Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kora Network Token has traded up 1,050.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kora Network Token has a total market capitalization of $348,834.71 and approximately $67.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kora Network Token

KNT is a token. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 tokens. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kora Network Token’s official website is kora.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Kora Network Token Token Trading

