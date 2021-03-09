Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.75% of Kornit Digital worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

