Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 6,910,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,226. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 268,755 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

