Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of KRYS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.88. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

