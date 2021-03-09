Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $103.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $74.78. Approximately 188,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 171,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.