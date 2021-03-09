Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading 18.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,219,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,222,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
