Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading 18.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,219,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,222,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

