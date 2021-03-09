KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

