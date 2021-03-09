Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.55

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 6121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

