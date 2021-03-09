KUN (KUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00017437 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $19,030.94 and $230.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00493401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00464854 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

