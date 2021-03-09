Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 4,278 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SBAC stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 763,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.94. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

