Kusama Price Hits $271.15 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $271.15 or 0.00507240 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $292.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.00509335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00068932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00075303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00077213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.83 or 0.00510390 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

