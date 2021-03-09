KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: KWS) recently:

3/3/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR KWS traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €71.70 ($84.35). The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.94. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 12 month high of €77.00 ($90.59). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

