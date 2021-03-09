Kyber Network (KNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $125.53 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003947 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 23% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $436.83 million and approximately $125.53 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,259,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,051,204 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

