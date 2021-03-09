L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of LHX opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

