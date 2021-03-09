L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Shares of LHX opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
