La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading 5.3% Higher

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.80. 174,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,281,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

