Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $206.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

