Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Raymond James

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.31 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

